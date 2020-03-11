Pandemic Infrastructure Bundle Released by Janco
March 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT – www.e-janco.com – Today Janco Associates, (https://www.e-janco.com) Inc. has released its 2020 Edition Pandemic Infrastructure Bundle with electronic forms. The bundle addresses specific pandemic requirements and contains over 100 IT best practices.
The CEO of Janco, Mr. M Victor Janulaitis said, "There are four legs that the IT function needs to address during a pandemic They are: governance, business continuity, policies and procedures, and tools including electronic forms." The CEO added, "We developed this update we worked with a number of major corporations that have had to take proactive steps once it became clear that the coronavirus was going to take hold."
These issues are all addressed In the Pandemic Infrastructure Bundle. The focus is on:
The CEO said, "The bundle contains: IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template; Disaster Recovery Business Continuity Template; IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle; and IT Infrastructure Electronic Forms." In addition, "The we are offering update subscription service for 12 or 24 months."
There are 21 policies in the bundle. They cover every aspect of how the IT function operates. Included is a full-blown safety program, a telecommuting policy, a media communication plan and much more.
Janco's products use the latest technology and are delivered electronically. The firm includes in its customer base organizations from over 100 countries and across most industry segments.
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concerns CIOs and CFOs and publishes a series of IT and business infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including a Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
