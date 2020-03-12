Barre, VT Author Publishes Poetry
March 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Reflection of Me, a new book by Darcy Roberts, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Reflection of Me is a powerful expression of love, anger, sadness, loss, and hope. Enjoy these poignant words by Darcy Roberts. Perhaps you also will find a reflection of her in yourself.
About the Author
Darcy Roberts lives in Vermont. Writing is her passion, and she has been writing since high school. She is proud to say this book is her dream come true.
A Reflection of Me is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6450-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
