Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Memoir
March 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Beauty Within: A Love Story, a new book by Gussie Bryan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In her memoir, The Beauty Within: A Love Story, Gussie Bryan presents readers with an honest coming-of-age story starting in high school, through her first few years in New York City and into her late twenties. As she tells of her past experiences with mental health issues, eating disorders, and addiction, she ultimately works to present a story of hope, grace and redemption. Join her as she realizes her own happily ever after - the beginning of a true love story.
About the Author
Gussie Bryan was born in Richmond, Virginia and graduated from the University of Virginia in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in English. She currently resides in Brooklyn where she runs her own in-home bakery, Le Papillon Bakery, LLC.
The Beauty Within: A Love Story is a 258-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0582-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us