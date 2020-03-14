Kamiah, ID Author Publishes Children's Book
March 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSlow Reindeer, a new book by Fred R. Kuester, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Slow Reindeer is a fun book that can also teach us a thing or two! Join Santa, his reindeer, Jake the barn cleaner, and even Grandmother Claus in this different approach to the story of Santa Claus.
About the Author
Fred R. Kuester is a retired forester, a graduate of Auburn and Michigan State universities, and a retired science-math teacher as an adult graduate of Lewis-Clark College (LCSC) in Lewiston, Idaho. He currently lives in Kamiah, Idaho.
Slow Reindeer is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0256-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Contact Us
