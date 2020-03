Kamiah, ID Author Publishes Children's Book

Slow Reindeer, a new book by Fred R. Kuester, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Slow Reindeer is a fun book that can also teach us a thing or two! Join Santa, his reindeer, Jake the barn cleaner, and even Grandmother Claus in this different approach to the story of Santa Claus.About the AuthorFred R. Kuester is a retired forester, a graduate of Auburn and Michigan State universities, and a retired science-math teacher as an adult graduate of Lewis-Clark College (LCSC) in Lewiston, Idaho. He currently lives in Kamiah, Idaho.Slow Reindeer is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0256-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com