Beverly Hills, Florida Author Publishes Children's Book
Footprints in the Flour, a new book by Marilyn J. Seymour, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Children baking with their grandmother on Christmas Eve are in for a fun surprise come Christmas morning. Flour scattered along the floor revels Santa's footprints! The children are overjoyed to see this tangible evidence of the magical Mr. Claus.
Footprints in the Flour is a delight for all ages to enjoy the wonder of Christmas.
About the Author
Marilyn J. Seymour was born on February 21, 1939, to Bill and Katheryn (Hecimovich) Makinen in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She is the eldest of four children. Her grandparents arrived from Finland and Croatia to seek a better life in the "Promised Land" of the USA. They homesteaded on the beautiful Iron Range of Northern Minnesota. Marilyn graduated from Greenway High School in Coleraine.
Marilyn loves traveling, dancing, music, decorating, bowling, jigsaw puzzles, Christmas, and movies, movies, movies! But most of all, she loves her family. She is the widow of Lt. Col. Charles Seymour and the mother of three sons. She currently resides in Beverly Hills, Florida.
Footprints in the Flour is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0158-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
