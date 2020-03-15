Gwynn Oak, MD Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
March 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFaith Got Me Through, a new book by Connie J. Butler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Connie J. Butler has suffered for many years, in many different ways. But, through it all, she has maintained her unwavering faith in God, garnering boundless strength. Faith Got Me Through details her emotional and profound relationship with God through every trial. It is her great hope that sharing her experience will lead others to peace and a lasting relationship with Him as well.
About the Author
Stronger for her past struggles, Connie J. Butler is now ready to have fun, travel, and enjoy life with her family and friends. She aspires to share her blessings with those in need and make God proud of her every action.
Faith Got Me Through is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6022-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us