Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr. Shawn L. Price, M.D. Opens Fortis Orthopaedic & Sarcoma Group in Louisville, Kentucky and Launches New Website
March 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsLouisville, KY - March 18, 2020 - Dr. Shawn L. Price, M.D. is excited to announce the opening of Fortis Orthopaedic & Sarcoma Group in Louisville, Kentucky. The group will specialize in treating general orthopaedic and musculoskeletal sarcoma conditions.
Fortis Orthopaedic & Sarcoma Group Approach
Fortis Orthopaedic & Sarcoma Group takes a patient-centered approach, working closely with each patient to determine the best treatment options. Some of the group's treatment specialties include joint pain, hip replacements, shoulder replacements, knee replacements, bone sarcoma, benign and malignant tumors, and metastatic bone cancer. The medical group also supports patients who need a multi-specialty approach by working closely with other healthcare providers to ensure the best care possible.
The new practice is located at 9407 Westport Road, Suite 110, conveniently situated near Hurstbourne Parkway, Interstate 71, and the Gene Snyder Freeway (Interstate 265). The space is shared with the Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Centers. This accessible location will help patients easily travel to and from the practice for treatment.
Along with opening the new practice, Fortis Orthopaedic & Sarcoma Group has launched a new website where visitors can learn more about practice specialties and treatments, read about Dr. Price's medical background, and contact the practice for more information or to schedule an appointment. The website also includes helpful links to a Patient Portal, Orthopaedic Resources, Oncology/Sarcoma Resources, and Insurance Information.
About Dr. Shawn L. Price
Dr. Price is a board certified orthopaedic surgeon licensed in Kentucky, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, with years of experience in orthopaedic surgery, musculoskeletal oncology, and the clinical treatment of sarcoma. He is from Cincinnati, Ohio and graduated from The Ohio State University as an undergraduate studying Human Nutrition. His educational background also includes an M.D. from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Public Health, a General Surgery Internship and an Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, and a Sarcoma Advanced Research and Clinical Fellowship in Musculoskeletal Oncology/Sarcoma at the University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute. He is also a Fellow in the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, a member of the Musculoskeletal Tumor Society, and a member of the Connective Tissue Oncology Society.
Contact Fortis Orthopaedic & Sarcoma Group
Fortis Orthopaedic & Sarcoma Group is currently scheduling new patients. Business hours are 8am-4pm Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you are interested in orthopaedic or oncological services offered by Fortis Orthopaedic & Sarcoma Group, call 502-916-6163 or visit https://fortisorthosarc.com/ today. Patients and healthcare providers are encouraged to call for urgent referrals. Fortis Orthopaedic & Sarcoma Group will gladly facilitate a prompt evaluation.
Contact Information
Shawn Price, M.D.
Fortis Orthopaedic & Sarcoma Group
502-916-6163
