HeatXtreme to Announce Highly Anticipated 2020 Spring Heat Challenge Results on March 22, 2020
March 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsMETA: HeatXtreme is excited to announce the highly anticipated 2020 Spring Heat Challenge. Round 5 results will be released on March 22, 2020, at 9 p.m.
Woodbridge, Virginia – Specializing in fitness programs, supplements, and customized weight loss and fitness plans, HeatXtreme is excited to announce they will release the highly anticipated 2020 Spring Heat Challenge Results on March 22, 2020, at 9 p.m. EST.
This is Round 5 of their ongoing fitness challenges where participants can win a cash prize of up to $25,000. The cash prize is awarded to participants who have the most impressive, significant, and overall transformation from the time they started their Heat Challenge Program until the end of it.
What Is the Heat Challenge Program?
The Heat Challenge Program is a comprehensive fitness program that includes everything one needs to lose fat, build muscle, and get fit. The program offers personal-trainer-led exercises that can be performed at home or at the gym.
The Heat Challenge Program includes program guides and nutrition guides on the proper way to exercise and eat to achieve weight loss and fitness goals. In addition, participants do not need any access to fitness equipment. A set of resistance bands is included with the program to help increase resistance and further support muscle growth.
This is a structured and progressive follow-along workout program and nutrition plan with access to an accountability group and weekly coaching calls with a personal trainer to help participants on their fitness journey to achieve the overall fit body they have always dreamed of and deserve.
Best of all, participants have the opportunity to enter to win a cash prize, just for working out and getting fit.
Heat Challenge Program Tiers
The Heat Challenge Program is available in three different tiers:
1. Basic (Tier 1): This is the basic plan that includes all program guides, weekly calls, and resistance bands.
2. Enhanced (Tier 2): This package includes everything in the Basic, plus workout sliders and a 6-week "Booty" fitness program.
3. Optimal (Tier 3): This package includes everything in the Enhanced, plus an "All About Abs" program, door anchor, foam roller, and backpack.
To take advantage of the Spring 2020 Heat Challenge, Round 6 pre-sales are on now. To participate and qualify for the cash prize, purchase the program and register during the program period, which will begin on April 6, 2020, and end on May 15, 2020. Winners for Round 6 will be announced on May 24, 2020, at 9 p.m. EST.
For further information about the Spring 2020 Heat Challenge, fitness programs, weight loss programs, exercise equipment, and supplements available from HeatXtreme, please feel free to visit their official website at www.heatextreme.com or contact a representative by phone at 571-285-4845 today!
Remember to "tune-in" online to find out who the cash prize winner will be for Round 5 of the Spring 2020 Heat Challenge.
About HeatXtreme
HeatXtreme is here to help people achieve their fitness goals. It offers a wide range of fitness, weight loss, and muscle building programs, as well as customized meal plans and nutritional supplements.
It also offers access to affordable fitness equipment so people can work out at home or the gym and still reach their goals. HeatXtreme encourages people to get fit with their ongoing Heat Challenge Programs, where participants can win up to $25,000 in cash.
CLIENT CONTACT INFO
Name: HeatXtreme
Email: info@challengeheat.com
Phone (Optional): 571-285-4845
Contact Information
HeatXtreme
HeatXtreme
571-285-4845
Contact Us
HeatXtreme
HeatXtreme
571-285-4845
Contact Us