AFuzion's Aviation Development Certification Checklists Surpass 10,000 Users
March 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWith the 10th EVTOL aircraft developer procuring AFuzion's DO-178C/DO-254 (Software/Hardware) avionics certification checklists, AFuzion's templates and checklists are now in use by more engineers worldwide than all other competitors, combined. AFuzion's DO-178C Planning Templates/Checklists and DO-254 Planning Templates/Checklists were developed all-new in 2015 and continually improved since then by usage on civil, military, UAV, and EVTOL projects. In 2019, NASA's new manned spacecraft project utilized four AFuzion engineers full-time to deploy AFuzion's processes within NASA/Suppliers and now five full-time
AFuzion engineers are onsite supporting further development for NASA's manned spaceflight. Future NASA spaceflight joins other civian space travel companies in using AFuzion DO-178C and DO-254 certification templates and checklists.
AFuzion aviation clients in the following countries have all deployed AFuzion's DO-178C Processes/Checklists and/or DO-254 Processes/Checklists:
For samples of the AFuzion DO-178C & DO-254 Templates and Checklists pursued by these clients, click here.
In addition to AFuzion's aviation processes, clients in the above countries procured onsite and remote consulting and training by AFuzion: over 80 companies in just the past twelve months. Additionally, 9,000 engineers experienced DO-178C training, DO-254 training, and ARP4754A training by AFuzion's expert team of senior Trainers in just the past 12 months: 5X more than all competitors' trainers combined.
For details on the the world's most preferred courses in DO-178C, DO-254, ARP475A, DO-326A and many other topics, click here.
Says AFuzion's Chris Jackson, Co-founder and Chief Counsel, "AFuzion's success is clearly attributable to two things: integrity and originality. Our competitors are reselling our founder's old templates and checklists from two decades ago: imagine buying a used toothbrush 20 years old versus an all-new electric toothbrush for the same price. It's that simple: AFuzion's D0-178 and D0-254 Templates and Checklists are the only ones all-new and also proven by over 10,000 engineers' usage in 15+ countries. We also invest more each year into updating these new DO178 and DO254 templates and checklists than all our competitors combined. it's an expensive and time-consuming process to keep these updated - our competitors with their tiny, less-skilled staff simply cannot keep up. Personally, I can't imagine buying a 20-year toothbrush and apparently the market agrees: 10,000 engineers can't be wrong."
For a DO-178 or DO-254 checklist free sample, simply select one from the following page and send your request to AFuzion: the difference will be readily apparent: click here.
