Move to telecommuting puts small to mid-sized companies at risk according to Janco
March 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City, UT – www.e-janco.com -Janco Associates has just updated all of the policies, electronic forms and job descriptions in its Mobility Policy Bundle to address security and privacy risks faced by companies as they rush towards telecommuting.
The CEO of Janco, Victor Janulaitis said, "It is one thing to say that workers will work remotely and access sensitive and confidential information via the internet. It is quite another to be able to assure executive management that critically sensitive information is protected and compliance mandates are met." He added, "We just completed a review of all of our IT infrastructure offerings. The first thing that we addressed was the Telecommuting Policy, but that was not enough. In talking with a number of our clients, as they rushed to allow a greater percentage of their employees to work from home, we highlighted several risks small and mid-sized companies faced. The risks ranged from a more complicated record management, destruction, and retention process to exposure of confidential and sensitive information to individuals within the companies that did not know what they could NOT do with that information."
The Mobility Policy bundle contains eight (8) policies:
All of these policies are supported by 28 electronic forms and 11 full job descriptions from Chief Mobility Officer and Chief Security Officer to the Record Management Coordinator.
The Mobility Policy Bundle is available via an electronic download. It can be acquired with up to 24 months of update service and with support included for the first 3 months after purchase.
The CEO added, "Getting telecommuting going is not as difficult as it may sound. What is an issue is the volume of sensitive and confidential information that will be exposed without the proper infrastructure to protects those corporate assets. The Mobility Policy Bundle addresses that directly.
All of Janco's products are delivered electronically in MS Word and PDF formats.
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs and publishes a series of IT and business infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including a Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
Victor Janulaitis
Janco Associates, Inc.
