New App Props Love – Gives Real Rewards for Customer Service Excellence, Available for iOS and Android
March 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsPeople doing good work deserve to be recognized for it. That's the simple premise behind the new app, Props Love. Think of it as Yelp for individual employees rather than the overall business. With Props Love, customers can show their appreciation for those going above and beyond in the workplace by submitting recommendations, compliments and personal notes of gratitude. As they accumulate positive props, employees can redeem them for real rewards such as gift cards from major retailers. Props Love is available for iOS and Android on the App Store and Google Play. Props Love was produced by Props Love, LLC.
The mission is for gratitude and kindness to impact people positively. Props Love is a way to show appreciation and encouragement directly to an individual. For business owners, Props Love provides powerful insight and metrics into their employee's strengths and overall success. Logging genuine, positive, and specific customer feedback will help business owners recognize and inspire excellence among their staff. True to its name, Props Love remains positive only, unlike so many other review platforms.
The app was conceived by George Goodwyn Jr., who owns a construction company in Montgomery, Alabama. During a doctor's visit, he learned that the staff had spent extensive time "behind the scenes" working with his insurance company to save him $2,500 in out-of-pocket expenses. Appreciative for all the extra effort they made, George returned later with some gift certificates to show his gratitude – and the brainstorm of making this process even easier struck.
"I kept thinking that there has to be a better way to appreciate people. As a small business owner, I know what it's like to try to encourage and motivate your own employees," explained George Goodwyn, Jr., creator of Props Love. "Imagine if people started receiving real appreciation and encouragement and were told that they were doing a fantastic job…"
Props Love is free to download and use. Businesses are charged a basic monthly fee to receive data on their employees.
Download Props Love now, on the App Store, Google Play, or visit www.PropsLove.com.
Contact Information
George Goodwyn
Props Love
Contact Us
George Goodwyn
Props Love
Contact Us