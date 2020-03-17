Corpus Christie, TX Author Publishes Memoir
March 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom Conception to Retirement, a new book by Max DeBoard, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The emotional heart of Max DeBoard's adventures lie with the love of his life, and the people he has come across. The magic of conception filled with thrilling descriptions of the world's most spectacular places in his glamorous technicolored world. Max says, "I must confess I never thought I would end up putting my adventures into print, but many people said that the world needs to hear my story."
Max's adventures will make you laugh, and make you cry, and they will make you laugh so hard that you will cry. Max talks about in his book, from attending a two room country school to being inducted into Del Mar College Hall of Fame. Max enlisted in the US Navy at the age of nineteen, became a shellback aboard the USS America. When Max was discharged, he went to work in the South Texas oil fields, where he met Richard Glover, the fiddle player on All Dean's "Cotton Eyed Joe". Max later worked in the oil field in Libya, North Africa. Max worked for United Nuclear Corporation before returning.
About the Author
Max DeBoard was born and raised near Blackwell, a wheat farming community in North Central Oklahoma. There are many things that Max would like to put behind him, like the death of his best friend, his raising by his stepmother, the tragic death, as a very young age, of his three siblings, but most of all Max would like to forget the morning of his mother's death. Max was only six when his mother passed away with Cancer.
DeBoard has his own secrets, some dark, and some inspiring. DeBoard realizes that before he can move on with his life, he must grow up, and the US Navy did just that for him. DeBoard sailed the seven seas, and visited six of the seven Continents, He always wanted to visit the Arctic. DeBoard has faced countless challenges, once being faced with a gun put to his throat, it was either die or remove the threat. DeBoard was inducted into Del Mar College "Hall of Fame", and earned a BA in History at Texas A&M University Kingsville. DeBoard became game filmer, and was selected two years for "Who's Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges.
