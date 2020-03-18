Plano, IL Author Publishes Armed Services Memoir
March 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRespect… And/Or the Lack Thereof, a new book by Harold E. Thill Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Everyone has a story, and this is Harold E. Thill Jr.'s. A veteran and a patriot, he recalls his years of service to his country after leaving home before graduating high school and voluntarily joining the U.S. Army, only to face the disrespect of the Vietnam draft board after being honorably discharged. But the disrespect neither began nor stops there. Operating under the belief that mutual respect is key to a better world, Thill is often discouraged by the lack of respect found today, and in this poignant memoir, he brings to light the trend of disrespecting both those who served and those willing but not granted the privilege to serve.
About the Author
Harold E. Thill Jr. was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, January of 1937. The third child born of five to Harold, Sr., and Alice Thill, he left high school his Sophomore year and joined the United States Army. Over the period of three years, he became a Tech Sergeant. He left the service after the third year with an Honorable Discharge and served an additional seven years as an Army Reservist.
After the service, Thill went back home to Sheboygan, Wisconsin for a period before moving to Illinois to be with his mother and the rest of his family. In 1961, he met the love of his life, Barbara A. Thill. The pair married on Leap Year day of 1964, and together have two beautiful daughters, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Respect… And/Or the Lack Thereof is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0629-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
