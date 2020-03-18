Fischer Identity Partners with CAS Severn
March 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsMarch 18, 2020: Naples, FL – Fischer Identity announces partnership with CAS Severn, an innovative leader providing clients with insight and best-in-breed technology solutions to meet their goals for growth and success.
Fischer Identity is pleased to have CAS Severn representing the Fischer Identity Governance and Administration solution. Fischer is committed to establishing a partner ecosystem that provides our valued clients with focused expertise and experience in identity management disciplines.
"Fischer is proud to have CAS Severn join our growing partner community. CAS Severn provides information technology consulting services helping customers identify the most beneficial technology solutions to meet their business needs. As a trusted client partner CAS Severn will provide invaluable advice representing the Fischer Identity Governance and Administration Solution" – Andrew Sroka, CEO
Fischer values the importance of a strong partner ecosystem and continues to align with partners who value customer success. Fischer's partner community is critical to extending Fischer's market reach.
About Fischer Identity
Fischer Identity's mission is simple: "Your Success." Fischer's IGA solution is mature and fully integrated, providing dynamic Identity lifecycle management with platform independence - On Premise, IaaS, SaaS Hybrid and Private Cloud. Fischer Identity engages with their clients as partners, providing a framework that offers secure access to the right Information at the right time for the right reason. Fischer never stops innovating, evolving both their products and methodology. And they are never satisfied since they know they can continue to make IAM and IGA easier to acquire, deploy, and use. For more information, visit www.fischeridentity.com or contact us to schedule a demo.
About CAS Severn
Since 1978, CAS Severn has been helping clients in the public and private sectors successfully align technology with business. Working with the best technology partners in the industry, solutions are architected with these goals in mind: reduce total cost of ownership, increase performance, improve infrastructure security, simplify management and reduce operational expense. CAS Severn's deep experience in the Federal, State, Healthcare, Education and Commercial industries has resulted in a highly certified technical team that understands how IT supports specific business objectives and industry regulations. For quality and timeliness every step of the way, planning and implementation is guided and governed by our Project Management Office. For more info visit www.cassevern.com.
Contact Information
Adrienn Wiebe, Director of Marketing
Fischer Identity
239-643-1500
Contact Us
Adrienn Wiebe, Director of Marketing
Fischer Identity
239-643-1500
Contact Us
Email Fischer Identity
Attachments