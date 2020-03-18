Missouri Author Publishes Biography of Her Mother
March 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMiss Kansas City Kitty: Doris Markham's Story, a new book by Deborah Dilks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Doris Markham's Story takes you back to Kansas City in the 1930s and 1940s as well as rural Missouri living at the turn id the twentieth century. Join Doris on her escapades through three marriages and a dozen boyfriends. Miss Kansas City Kitty: Doris Markham's Story is based on a true story about one spirited country girl's struggles to survive in Kansas City when it was a wild town; some called it "The Paris of the Plains" with illegal gambling, speakeasies, gangsters, barbecue and jazz.
Her story is a love story, okay several love stories mixed with drama and comedy. People described Doris Markham as a pistol, a free spirit and stubborn. She could be called an early woman's rights activist because she often said "What's right for the goose is right for the gander".
In this book you will see Kansas City from a working girl's view and find gangsters, kidnapping, murder, prostitution, speakeasies, supper clubs, bars and even a famous person or two. When Doris won Kansas City Kitty competition, her life changed.
Miss Kansas City Kitty: Doris Markham's Story is a 502-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0861-9. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
