Platinum Wealth Group Joins DFPG Investments
March 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – 03/18/2020 – DFPG Investments, LLC, a dually-registered independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor, is pleased to announce that Platinum Wealth Group, located in Newport Beach, California, has joined DFPG.
DFPG's CEO Mike Bendix welcomed Platinum Wealth Group by saying, "DFPG is thrilled to welcome Justin Lowy and Ken Kladouris to the DFPG family." Bendix continues, "These two advisors have established themselves in the industry by providing both traditional and alternative investment solutions to individuals, families, and businesses. I am confident they'll be a great fit at DFPG."
In addition to his role as CEO at DFPG, Mike Bendix is also a former president of the Alternatives & Direct Investment Securities Association (ADISA), which is the nation's largest alternative investments association. Bendix currently serves as chairman of ADISA's Broker-Dealer Advisory Council.
Justin Lowy, Founder and CEO at Platinum Wealth Group, says he searched extensively for the right broker-dealer and RIA. "The BD and RIA platform are key to our business," says Lowy. "Ken and I were focused on aligning with a broker-dealer and RIA partner who could continue our access to alternative product, while providing a culture we could thrive in."
"Because of the clientele we work with," said Ken Kladouris, Partner and President at Platinum Wealth Group, "we need access to alternative products along with a robust RIA platform. DFPG checked all the boxes and will enable us to grow our business in new and exciting ways."
DFPG Investments, LLC is a national, full-service, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) that specializes in working with representatives who want to incorporate alternative investments, with an emphasis in investment real estate, in their business. More information about DFPG, including media inquiries, can be directed to Nick Hansen (nhansen@dfpg.com).
Contact Information
Nick Hansen
DFPG Investments, LLC
804-838-9999
Contact Us
