Sani-Shield® from Unelko Corporation- Utilizes the Oxidizing Power of Hydrogen Peroxide to Improve Surface Hygiene
March 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe CDC stresses that frequent & proper hand washing is the best way to control the spread and impact of human contact germs. What about surface contact germs?
According to a recent report from the University of Medicine, Greifswald & Ruhr University Bochum in Germany, cleaning hard surfaces with hydrogen peroxide in appropriate concentrations are affective against coronavirus. Chemical manufacturers of cleaners and disinfectants are doing everything they can to produce volume of preventative products to contribute to keeping surfaces more sanitary and hygienic for our communities.
Unelko's Sani-Shield® 3 in 1 Surface Care, and Invisible Shield® Multi-Surface are antimicrobial cleaners that utilize quaternary-barrier coating technology that cleans with the oxidizing power of hydrogen peroxide and prevents the growth of re-deposited odor-causing bacteria, mold & mildew in-between cleaning. The triple action products that clean, shield and protect all vertical and horizontal surfaces utilize at least .5% of hydrogen peroxide which is very advisable for cleaning high touch surfaces.
As Heather Ohlhausen from Unelko Corporation noted, they have seen a marked in sales of the Sani-Shield products since the outbreak of coronavirus.
"What's amazing is cleaning with hydrogen peroxide has always been an efficacious, natural way to control surface germs and improve surface hygiene. Despite the terrible global situation we are all facing, we are hopeful companies and consumers across our nations will maintain these proactive sanitation habits to protect our communities, as the nation is ready to embark on a new era of extraordinary prevention, from this pressurizing situation."
A research team from Greifswald and Bochum has compiled all published data that are known to researchers today and published them in a recent edition of the Journal of Hospital Infection. In this extensive article, it explains how long the coronavirus will remain on a number of surfaces, as well as which methods can be used to treat surfaces effectively.
"It has been said by the team from Greifswald and Bochum that the best way to deal with coronavirus remaining active on hard surfaces such as metals, glass or plastic is by cleaning the surface with ethanol, hydrogen peroxide, or sodium hypochlorite cleaners," Ohlhausen said.
Sani-Shield is a patented spray and wipe antimicrobial surface care product that uses the oxidizing power of hydrogen peroxide to simultaneously clean and shield surfaces. It can be used on several hard surfaces including appliances, counters, tubs, toilets, computers and more, and is also appropriate for a number of industries like hospitals, schools, restaurants, offices and nursing homes.
The EPA requires environmental surfaces to be pre-cleaned before any of the EPA-registered sanitizers and disinfectants are used to control the contamination and cross-contamination of surface-contact pathogenic organisms. Even frequent disinfecting of surfaces will not prevent the re-soiling and re-contamination which can reoccur within seconds!
When cleaning you must remove the visible & invisible organic and inorganic matter from objects and surfaces using a combination of chemical and mechanical action. When you use Sani-Shield or Invisible Shield Multi Surface, you clean & shield in 1 step - simultaneously applying a barrier coating to protect the surface and reduce the adhesion and build-up of re-soiling and re-contamination.
About Unelko Corporation:
Recognized as the world leader in Advanced Glass Care Technologies, Unelko has focused on the preservation, enhancement and "preventive cleaning" of residential and commercial glass including architectural glass, facades, windows, partitions, walls, skylights, shower doors, tile and other vitreous china, solar, automotive, aeronautical and marine glass applications. For more information, please visit www.unelko.com.
