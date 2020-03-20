Fischer Identity Partners with Identropy
March 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsNaples, FL – March 20, 2020: Fischer Identity announces partnership with Identropy, an innovative leader providing consulting services for Identity and Access Management
Fischer Identity is pleased to have Identropy joining as an integrator of the Fischer Identity Governance and Administration solution. Fischer is committed to establishing a partner ecosystem that provides our valued clients with focused expertise and experience in identity management disciplines.
"Fischer is proud to have Identropy join our growing partner community. Identropy provides consulting services helping customers navigate the Identity and Access Management landscape. As one of the top-rated Identity and Access Management consultancy's with a like-minded philosophy of putting client's success first, their vast knowledge of the IGA solution market provides our current and potential clients with an invaluable resource."
– Andrew Sroka, CEO, Fischer Identity
Fischer values the importance of a strong partner ecosystem and continues to align with partners who value customer success. Fischer's partner community is critical to extending Fischer's market reach.
About Fischer Identity
Fischer Identity's mission is simple: "Your Success." Fischer's IGA solution is mature and fully integrated, providing dynamic Identity lifecycle management with platform independence - On Premise, IaaS, SaaS Hybrid and Private Cloud. Fischer Identity engages with their clients as partners, providing a framework that offers secure access to the right Information at the right time for the right reason. Fischer never stops innovating, evolving both their products and methodology. And they are never satisfied since they know they can continue to make IAM and IGA easier to acquire, deploy, and use. For more information, visit www.fischeridentity.com or contact us to schedule a demo.
About Identropy
Identropy's proven methodology for aligning technology delivery with business process has helped customers solve and maintain successful identity and access management programs for over 10 years. Through a combination of vendor-agnostic advisory services, deep domain and implementation expertise and flexible managed services capabilities, Identropy has pioneered the development of a model that balances business needs, security best practices and operational requirements. For more information, visit www.identropy.com.
Contact Information
Adrienn Wiebe, Director of Marketing
Fischer Identity
239-643-1500
Contact Us
