Vacaville, CA Author Publishes Memoir
March 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy Did I Have to Go Through This?, a new book by LeJeana Reagan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
LeJeana Reagan shares her life story and the hurt and pain that she has faced during her life, such as abuse from her husband and brother who is now deceased. Not wanting to hide anymore lies and face the battles head on, Reagan's story is sure to inspire those who may be in a similar situation to be strong. Her strength and pride will amaze you.
About the Author
LeJeana Reagan is a writer and also was a publisher. She was also a Sunday school teacher and in a women's committee. Reagan hopes to get her Master's in Psychology.
Why Did I Have to Go Through This? is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6464-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
