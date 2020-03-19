Port Jefferson Station, NY Author Publishes Spiritual Children's Book
March 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Heart for JESUS… intimate basics, a new book by Michele Darlhing, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Heart for JESUS… intimate basics is a simple format which any child can comprehend. Structuring children's lives with the advantage of knowing Christ will direct their path dramatically. It will influence continual guidance, gifting them with the invaluable fruit of the Holy Spirit, now and for all their days ahead.
A Heart for JESUS… intimate basics is a 142-page hardcover with a retail price of $45.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8264-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
