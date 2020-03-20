True North Therapy Launches Free Online Support Groups To Foster Connection And Help Flatten The Curve
March 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsLouisville, KY - As public health and government officials encourage social distancing to reduce the spread and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), social connection can suffer. With the economic and health impacts of the coronavirus continuing to mount, it is especially important that people have a space where they can get support from each other. True North Counseling is excited to offer free virtual support groups to help people connect while also flattening disease spread and impact.
Online Support Groups Encourage Social Connection and Social Responsibility - The support groups will not be therapy sessions, instead operating as confidential and non-judgmental meetings where people support each other as they experience the coronavirus pandemic. Each support group will be led by one of True North's licensed or certified therapists. Group meetings will take place via Zoom and last about an hour. Groups will be limited to five people, and assembled based on a number of factors including age.
Group meetings will be flexibly scheduled based on participants' availability over the next several weeks. Caregivers, people who have lost their jobs, teenagers, seniors, and all people struggling to cope with added anxiety are especially encouraged to join.
"We want to give back to this community and offer these groups without any fees or deductibles," said Mark Neese, Principal Therapist at True North Counseling. "People are struggling to make it through these tough times and we simply want to help."
Contact True North Counseling
Call True North Counseling's office at 502-435-9226 to sign up for a support group today.
About True North Counseling
The therapists at True North Counseling have decades of combined experience helping people overcome obstacles that prevent them from finding their true selves. Our licensed and certified therapists use a holistic, mindfulness-centered approach and are experienced in treating anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and stress. True North offers a variety of counseling services to clients including teen individual and group therapy, individual therapy, family therapy, and behavioral support therapy.
True North Counseling's offices are located at 8910 Greeneway Commons Place, Suite 100 in Louisville, Kentucky. While offices are currently closed to in-person services per CDC guidelines, therapists are providing services through telemedicine. New clients are welcome during this uncertain time.
Visit https://truenorthteentherapylouisville.com/ for resources, blog posts, and more information about True North's approach and services.
Contact Information
True North Counseling
info@truenorthteentherapylouisville.com
502-435-9226
