360 Towing Solutions Dallas Strives To Respond To Any Car Breakdown Situation Within 30 Minutes
March 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News360 Towing Solutions, one of the fast-growing towing service providers in the Dallas area, recently announced their new ETA or Estimated Turnaround for any sort of car breakdown situation is just 30 minutes. The owners of the Dallas towing service provider organization said at a recent press event that they earlier used to arrive at different areas of Dallas within one hour in average, but they have drastically reduced the average response time to 30 minutes to get the competitive edge.
"People who face automobile mechanical errors in the middle of nowhere get frustrated and that's totally justified. Time is valuable for everyone and if somebody has a meeting to attend or to reach home before it gets dark and their car refuses to move, it's quite natural for them to get irritated", said Richard Miller, the chief sales executive of 360 Towing Solutions Dallas.
"Our aim now is to reduce the average turnaround for towing Dallas services so that the owners of cars get some relief within the shortest time possible. We can tow their stranded vehicles and reach the broken-down vehicles safely to the nearest service center or to their homes", added Miller.
"Earlier, we used to offer an ETA of one hour, but we soon realized that an hour may seem like eternity to the car owners who are unable to drive or move anywhere because of their car's condition. Therefore, we are now offering an ETA of half an hour. However, clients should take a note here that the ETA might change a bit on the outskirts of Dallas. We are centrally located and we will do everything in our discretion to take full advantage of our location and our tow truck Dallas. However, we might arrive more than 30 minutes after getting a call if the caller's location is far away", he added.
The CEO and managing director of the towing Dallas company said that their aim now is to become the most reliable towing service provider in Dallas area. "Reducing ETA is just one aspect, but we are also focusing on quality of our services", he told the press.
About the Company
360 Towing Solutions Dallas is a leading towing service provider in Dallas.
To know more, visit https://360towingsolutions.com/dallas/
Full Address: 10935 Estate Ln, Suite #s-120, Dallas, TX. 75238
Contact Information
Richard Miller
360 Towing Solutions Dallas
(214) 221-0350
