Jensen Beach, FL Man Publishes Late Father's Novel
March 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Doll's Head, a new book by Paul C. Herndon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It is the 1950s, rural Tennessee. Cold, conniving Tad Caudell has taken over the farm of his orphaned younger cousin, Charles "Bimbo" Benton. Tad bullies and brutalizes Bimbo, treating him no better than a hired hand. And when Bimbo brings home his new bride, Tad has no compunction about taking her, as well as the farm, away from Bimbo.
About the Author
Paul C. Herndon, born in Knoxville, Tennessee, attended Harding College, where he became a minister associated with the Church of Christ. Later in life, he became disillusioned with the church and later on became an agnostic and secular humanist. He has also worked as an editor and Conversation Educational Specialist with the U.S. Department of Interior.
In October of 1986, Herndon passed away a year after his retirement, a victim of cancer.
The Doll's Head is a 300-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0266-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
