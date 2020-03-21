Berkley, CA Lawyer & Author Publishes Memoir
March 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMemories of a Maritime Lawyer, a new book by Atty. John F. Meadows, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Memories of a Maritime Lawyer is the first nonfiction collection of contemporary maritime stories, not only written by a maritime attorney and packed with invaluable practical legal information (with references) for law students and fellow practitioners in many related fields (such as Coast Guard investigations and marine insurance), but also written for the general public who crave seagoing adventures.
About the Author
Atty. John F. Meadows was born and raised in the Philippines. His parents were English and American, the former all seafarers, the latter a soldier who took his Army discharge in the Philippine islands.
John attended Boalt Hall Law School in Berkeley, was commissioned as a 2nd LT Interpreter/Translator after attending Army Japanese Language School, served in the Department of Justice for several years and then in various law firms, one being a firm he founded. Unfortunately he contracted Parkinson's disease, which ended his law career. He was then able to spend time in Paris and paint and draw.
John has two children. Both are in the maritime industry; his son is a ship's agent for an oil company and his daughter is a marine insurance underwriter.
Memories of a Maritime Lawyer is a 362-page hardcover with a retail price of $64.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6920-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
