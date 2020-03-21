Texas Author Publishes Inspiring Book
March 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThank God My Past Didn't Make Me But My Spirit Did, a new book by Kimberly Harvey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book teaches readers that no matter what you go through, you are in control of your success and happiness. Things do get hard, and Harvey's stories prove that, but she inspires her readers to keep pushing through and become the best that you can possibly be. No matter what you are going through, you are not alone.
About the Author
Kimberly Harvey is the mother of four children. She is very happy in her life and is grateful for all that she has accomplished.
Thank God My Past Didn't Make Me But My Spirit Did is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8531-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
