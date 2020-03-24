Cameroon, Africa Author Publishes Mathematics Book
March 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMathematics for Nonlinear Physics: Solitary Wave in the Center of the Resolution of Dispersive Nonlinear Partial Differential Equations, a new book by J.R. Bogning, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mathematics for Nonlinear Physics: Solitary Wave in the Center of the Resolution of Dispersive Nonlinear Partial Differential Equations is the result of ten years of high-level research on the dynamics of solitary waves.
In the context of his different work in nonlinear physics, J.R. Bogning encountered differential equations with nonlinear partial derivatives whose search for solutions was not always obvious. But beyond the fact that these equations encountered were not always easy to integrate, the observation he made was that very few works proposed forced solitary wave solutions. So this book develops in detail new mathematical techniques to solve some types of nonlinear equations encountered in nonlinear physics. This book is unique in terms of its content; the theories developed inside are not in any other book. This book is the pioneer in the theory developed within it and will be the reference book from which other researchers and scientists will rely to extend and develop the mathematical concepts found there. Mastery of the properties and functions developed in the book will help to digitize solitary waves.
About the Author
J.R. Bogning was born in 1968 in the region of West Cameroon and more specifically in Dschang. He is married and father of three girls. He holds a Ph.D. in Physics, specializing in nonlinear physics and mathematics for nonlinear physics. He is a university professor. Many of his articles are in scientific journals around the world.
Bogning also advocates for the rights of university teachers. For the moment, he supervises many doctoral theses on Nonlinear Physics and Applied Mathematics.
Mathematics for Nonlinear Physics: Solitary Wave in the Center of the Resolution of Dispersive Nonlinear Partial Differential Equations is a 252-page hardcover with a retail price of $43.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6280-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/.
