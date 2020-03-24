Tucson, AZ Author Publishes Poetry
March 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems in My Words, a new book by Risezette Webber, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poems in My Words is a collection of short and powerful poems. Deceptively slender, this work is packed with emotion and experience. Written in Risezette's unique voice, Poems in My Words offers a thought-provoking glimpse of the day-to-day human experience.
About the Author
Risezette Webber was born and raised in New Jersey. She currently resides in Tucson, Arizona, where she has made her home. In addition to exploring poetry, Risezette enjoys film and the experience of going to the movies, local restaurants, and travel. She has a special interest in music, as well as poetry.
Poems in My Words is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6009-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
