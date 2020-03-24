Introducing The All-New Platinum Quick-Dry Towel From CarCovers.com
March 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPittsburg, Ca. Introducing The All-New Platinum Quick-Dry Towel From CarCovers.com
It's the same old story over and over again: it's time for the weekend cruise, the sun's up, the temperatures are warming up, too, the sky is filled with sounds of birds chirping, dogs barking, and the sounds of all of the summertime fun time activities buzzing about.
You're almost ready to take on the open road when you realize you've become the victim of an all-out air assault; a nuclear pigeon bomb was dropped on the hood and fender of your freshly cleaned vehicle. Quickly, you grab the sponge, the soap, the hose, and a helmet for good measure. This is war, after all.
As you start blasting away the remains of the air attack, you notice that the water has splattered all over your car's finish. You grab your old beach towel and start drying your car. The water swirls around leaving streaks all over the hood and front windshield of your ride.
Now you're angry, you have to go and rewash the whole vehicle to remove the water streaks and water spots from your vehicle's finish. You think to yourself, "there has to be a better way to remove the water from my car!"
Enter the Platinum Quick Dry Towel, CarCovers.com's solution to the large bulky and ineffective towels. It's the size of a beach towel, scratch-proof, it's incredibly absorbent, it will wash and dry hundreds of times. When it comes to drying your vehicle, size and performance do matter.
It doesn't matter if you're a car owner, truck owner, boat owner, motorcyclist or adventure-seeking RV enthusiast — we all share the same challenge: keeping our vehicles looking clean and pristine. Today's DIY auto detailers are faced with serious problems. They want to wash and go, not spend 30 minutes washing and an hour plus drying their vehicle only to drive away and have water streaks form from hidden water droplets sucked out of their hideaway onto your freshly washed ride.
CarCovers.com's Platinum Quick-Dry Towels are made of a specialized blend of polyester and polyamide, giving you the softest and most effective means of drying your beloved vehicle in record time. In fact, these towels are so effective that you'll have a dry ride in as little as 90 seconds or less.
CarCovers.com is the leader in the automotive protection industry. They carry a wide selection of products designed to fit and protect everything on land, and on the water. Featuring full product lines for cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, motorsports such as motorcycles, ATVs & UTVs, and now golf cart covers, too. CarCovers.com has the right protective products that fits your needs whether it's for your car or your golf cart; they've "got you covered."
As CarCovers.com looks the future their focus is on improving the customer experience, CarCovers.com CEO knows that great companies are no longer built on products alone. It takes quality and a commitment to excellence in every facet of our business to provide the consumer with the best and most enjoyable experience from start to finish. To order your Pack Platinum Quick Dry Towel, head on over to www.CarCovers.com or call them today at 800-385-3603.
Contact Information
Ryan Wegman
CarCovers.com
800-385-3603
Contact Us
Ryan Wegman
CarCovers.com
800-385-3603
Contact Us