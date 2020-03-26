Stylish Units Now Available at Thistle Apartments in the Heart of Pasadena
March 26, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPasadena, Calif. – Thistle Apartments today announced it is leasing units in its newly renovated elegant apartment building at 262 North Los Robles Avenue in Pasadena. Thistle features 93 contemporary studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, and several furnished micro-units, in the heart of Pasadena.
The design-centric building has a walkability score of 89 out of 100 according to walkscore.com and is just one mile from Colorado Blvd, Pasadena's bustling shopping, dining, arts, and entertainment corridor. Thistle is located within walking distance of many popular shops and cafés, including Lemonade, Sushi Roku, Urth Caffé, Lululemon, Apple Store, Zara, and Sephora.
"Thistle Pasadena has been completely renovated, inside and out," said Eric Massoth, Asset Manager. "We've designed our building to be more than just a place to eat and sleep-it has a real community vibe. We put a lot of thought into creating common areas where people can come together, including and picnic area, a fire pit, a courtyard, and a fitness center. We want our residents to feel totally at home," Massoth added.
Thoughtful, contemporary elements are incorporated throughout the property, which features studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment layouts with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hard-surface floors, and many other amenities. Select apartments boast washers/dryers, walk-in closets, and private patios/balconies. The building also features several furnished micro-units (220 sq/ft)-ideal for students, long-distance commuters, and those who want to avoid the hassle of buying or moving furniture.
"We started showing our newly renovated Pasadena apartments in November of last year, and our first residents moved in on December 30th," said Catherine Trujillo, Property Manager. "We had high demand as soon as we opened our doors-nearly a dozen people couldn't wait to get inside their beautiful new apartments," Trujillo added.
Thistle Apartments is located at 262 North Los Robles Avenue in Pasadena, and units are now available. Rents start at $1,400 for a micro-unit, $1,775 for a studio, $1,945 for a one-bedroom, and $2,525 for a two-bedroom. For more information about the Thistle's Pasadena stylish new apartments, visit https://www.thistlepasadena.com/ or call (626) 317-6853.
Contact Information
Catherine Trujillo
Thistle Pasadena Apartments
(626)317-6853
