Benton County, OR Author Publishes Novel
March 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSoul Link: Love Across Lifetimes, a new book by J.A. Nissinen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Tech man balances multiple universes, eras, and personalities, all the while building a life within the present. His multidimensional mind presents new opportunities and experiences that aren't limited to just one lifetime, and he has contributed the world over many decades.
His relationship is deliberate, guided by spiritual wisdom, and he runs his marriage by using effective decisions, time management, and strong ability to adapt for the social well-being. He knows what his journey should be, and he never varies from his path of happiness and success. He maximizes the joys of this world while understanding this body is just one lifetime of many.
The Tech man is heard here, in his life review, as a spirit voice.
About the Author
Author of Anthology of Short Stories and The Spirit of Paavo, J.A. Nissinen enjoys being a writer and an author. She enjoys using her life experiences, including her whirlwind romance with her husband and growing family, as inspiration for her writing. Her passion for capturing life stories also extends beyond her family, forever documenting the lives of Gilliam County, Oregon. Additionally, her artwork has been published in the medical humanities journal Blood and Thunder.
Soul Link: Love Across Lifetimes is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0596-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
