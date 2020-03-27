Wisconsin Author Publishes Poetry
March 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsA Raven's Meal, a new book by Marshall Jones, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A Raven's Meal is a collection of poetry designed to feed, inspire, and spur conversations that will break chains and allow healing. This platter of poetry is an offering from Marshall Jones which spans many subjects and comes from deep within his heart. Jones is a writer with passion who uses his medium to change the landscape of society. Through his poetic contributions, hopefully someone else's famine can end and a life can be changed forever.
About the Author
Marshall Jones currently resides in the New Lisbon Correctional Institution in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. However, his mind has traveled the world and back. He is currently serving two consecutive life sentences without parole, but hopes his story can serve as a testament to others not only in regards to the fruit of poor decisions, but to the power of forgiveness and redemption.
A Raven's Meal is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0441-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
