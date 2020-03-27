GreenRope Complete CRM Launches #GiveBackCRM Offering All Nonprofits Free CRM And Marketing Automation For Life
March 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSAN DIEGO, CA - MARCH 24, 2020: GreenRope, the world's first and only Complete CRM, has launched #GiveBackCRM, a program that offers free CRM to all nonprofits (registered 501(c)(3)s). This effort is a way to give back to those that are actively helping others, especially in times of crisis. After meeting with a GreenRope representative, any 501(c)(3) in search of CRM, marketing automation, and fundraising tools will be granted full access to the platform at no cost to them. GreenRope's goal is to allow nonprofits to focus on expanding their efforts without worrying about excessive business expenditures.
"The world is facing a serious challenge right now, and it's up to each of us to find ways to help," states CEO, Lars Helgeson. "During times of crisis, non-profit organizations often struggle to raise funds and create awareness for their missions. We want to do what we can to help those organizations fulfill their missions to make our world better. GreenRope was built for this, and we stand behind the people who strive to help those in need."
GreenRope offers a single platform where each department within an organization can work collectively to achieve a common mission. From cultivating relationships to enhancing their outreach strategy, GreenRope's Complete CRM is an all-in-one tool designed to help NPOs grow and operate more efficiently. GreenRope's comprehensive solution helps organizations increase donor engagement, successfully manage their team, donors, and contacts, boost marketing efforts, effectively track projects and campaigns, raise funds, coordinate online and offline events, and more.
With GreenRope's #GiveBackCRM initiative, NPOs can:
Strengthen Relationships
Engage & Deliver
Expand & Amplify Effectively
"We are so excited to be able to give back in a way that we believe can truly help NPOs grow and deliver on their promises," says Marketing Director, Alessandra Gyben. "Giving NPOs these powerful tools for free enables them to focus on their work rather than their software budgets."
To learn more about GreenRope's #GiveBackCRM initiative, click here.
Visit GreenRope
About GreenRope
Since 2008, GreenRope's mission has been to resolve the challenges of managing business operations by providing cloud-based integrated software that is effective, affordable, and user friendly. GreenRope streamlines key operations, including e-commerce and accounting, CRM, email marketing, mobile marketing, calendaring, websites, social media and more, into one easy-to-use platform. By using GreenRope, companies can reduce their marketing and CRM software expenses by an estimated 80%. GreenRope's affordable pricing plans start as low as $149/month. Visit www.greenrope.com for more information.
Contact Information
Alessandra Ceresa
GreenRope
Contact Us
Alessandra Ceresa
GreenRope
Contact Us