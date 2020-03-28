Miramar, FL Author Publishes Novel
Sky Wasn't the Limit, a new book by Dr. Gainson Fan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sky Wasn't the Limit concerns a boy who, despite all of the obstacles thrown at him in life, rises above them to become a stellar contributor in society. Through it all, he realizes that his life is not worthless. Instead, his life is meaningful not only to himself but to others around him.
About the Author
Dr. Gainson Fan is an Epidemiologist with a Doctorate degree in Epidemiology. He was raised in Brooklyn, New York and now resides in Central Florida. He is also a Christian, a husband, and father to two charismatic boys. He does his best writing at home in his garage. He experimented with various occupations: store clerk, U.S. Army soldier, epidemiologist, and more, but his favorite position in life is one he plans on doing until his last breath - being a family man. Skye Wasn't the Limit is his debut novel.
Sky Wasn't the Limit is a 110-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0968-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
