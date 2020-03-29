Popularity of Puzzles Surge in Stay-At-Home Conditions
March 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsA time when the world looks for non-electronic family entertainment, puzzles become one of the most popular past times.
Since 1995, MasterPieces, Inc. has been building a quality brand of family-friendly puzzles and games. This year, as MasterPieces celebrates its 25th anniversary, the company prepared its most extensive product offering ever, which included its largest assortment of all-new puzzles.
A cornerstone of the company, jigsaw puzzles have consistently been big-sellers and the company planned its production in late 2019 to have more licensed lines, as well as add more puzzles to its existing collections.
Fortunately for all of the current jigsaw enthusiasts and the new families of jigsaw puzzle fans, MasterPieces planned an early spring availability of its puzzles and the products were ready for shipment as the world conditions changed.
"I'm pleased that we have been able to be a resource for families during this time," David Rolls, President of MasterPieces, Inc., said.
Highlights from MasterPieces 2020 line include:
• New puzzles added to the hot-selling: Childhood Dreams, Colorscapes, Cruisin' Route 66, Flashbacks, Realtree, Audubon, Cutaway, Lionel, Farm & Country, Shopkeepers, Lazy Days, Wheels, Homegrown, Heartland, Home Sweet Home, and other popular collections.
• MasterPieces' Masterpieces Puzzles (MSRP $14.99) are 1000-piece puzzles that are a fit for any puzzle and art hobbyist. The new line for MasterPieces is a selection of famous painting masterpieces by renowned artists. Choose from Starry Night, The Kiss, A Sunday on La Grande Jatte and Mona Lisa.
• MasterPieces offers The Right Fit® labeling on many of its puzzles. Right Fit Puzzles are designed to ensure that each puzzle is well-suited to age and skill level. The "right fit" refers to the piece size and piece count (24 - 200 pieces). Each Right Fit Puzzle completes to the same finished size (14" x 19") but the size and the number of pieces changes according to age and/or skill level.
"Puzzles can be a great learning tool for children in critical thinking and hand-eye coordination, but if they aren't the right level of challenge for the child's age, it can be frustrating instead of fun. We've freed consumers from the guesswork when picking out a puzzle for kids," Rolls explained.
About MasterPieces:
Celebrating its 25th Anniversary! MasterPieces Inc. was founded by David Rolls, former 8-year baseball player for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers organizations, in 1995 with a passion to serve diverse retail markets and partner with evergreen brands and top puzzle artists. Twenty-five years later, MasterPieces has established itself as the market leader for combining the best quality products with the best value. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, MasterPieces reputation for producing innovative and high-quality products has propelled its global growth and the company's commitment to ensuring great value and superior customer support has earned its dedicated, worldwide customer loyalty. MasterPieces creates some of the world most elegant puzzles and innovative packaging, as well as toys and gifts, while also partnering with brands such as Caterpillar, Hershey's, John Wayne, Realtree, Scholastic, and Warner Bros., as well as sports licensing with MLB, NFL, NCAA, and NHL organizations. For more information about MasterPieces, visit the company website at www.MasterPiecesInc.com and for the most immediate information and interaction with the company, please like and follow MasterPieces on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
MasterPieces, Inc.
203-292-6280
Contact Us
