St. Peter, MN Author Publishes Novel
March 31, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRemembering You, a new book by Barbara Luker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When successful architect Paige Cooper is invited to Chicago to be the keynote speaker for a convention, she expects nerves and hopes for success. Never in her wildest dreams did she imagine she would be captivated by Jake Baxter from across the room. With one smile, her world is changed forever.
But when tragedy suddenly strikes, life as Paige knows it is turned upside down in an instant. Will she uncover the truth before it's too late?
About the Author
Barbara Luker is a lifelong resident of Saint Peter, Minnesota. She was part of the team that helped rebuild the city after the tornado in 1998. Luker loves to travel and has a bucket list of places to visit.
Follow the author on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/authorbarbaraaluker.
Remembering You is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0997-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
