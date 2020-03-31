Thistle Pasadena Apartments Earns Walkability Score of 89
March 31, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPasadena, Calif. – Residential community Thistle Apartments has established itself as a highly liveable location close to thriving Colorado Blvd, having earned a walkability score of 89 out of 100, according to walkscore.com. The walkability score is a points system created to grade buildings based on a number of factors, including distance from amenities, pedestrian-friendly streets and intersections, and population density. Pasadena apartments high walkability score is indicative of a neighborhood where most daily tasks can be completed on foot-a highly attractive proposition for those searching for a new home.
"The walkability score is a prime indicator for prospective home hunters that our building will provide a high standard of living," said Eric Massoth, Asset Manager. "Living in a highly walkable area has lots of benefits that are top of mind for many people today and truly highlights the desire for indoor/outdoor living that's so popular in Southern California. From the reduced environmental impact to the economic advantages of not being dependent on your car for errands and entertainment, Thistle Pasadena is primely located," Massoth added.
Thistle Apartments earned its high walkability score in part to its close proximity to some of the best restaurants in Pasadena, such as Urth Caffé, Lemonade, Sushi Roku, True Food Kitchen, Blue Bottle Coffee, and Philz Coffee. Those looking for apartments for rent in Pasadena will be glad to know there are plenty of retail options, too. Lululemon, Nike, Apple, and Zara are just some of the brands with nearby stores.
Located at 262 North Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101, Thistle Apartments is a gated mid-rise apartment community with a host of amenities that cater to modern living. The location is situated in a highly accessible and desirable area less than one mile from Colorado Boulevard. Residents enjoy contemporary design in brightly lit apartments, as well as on-site outdoor social spaces, fitness facilities, and secure underground parking. Interest in living at Thistle Apartments can be registered via www.thistlepasadena.com or by calling (626) 317-6853.
Contact Information
Catherine Trujillo
Thistle Apartments
(626)317-6853
