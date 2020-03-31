Columbus, OH Author Publishes Novel

Kata Kata Island: The Second Arrival, a new book by Gretchen Marian, has recently been released on Amazon.com.A group of university students come together in the South Pacific, as an ancient religion grows in numbers. They quick find mystery, danger and horrors lurking in the jungle.About the AuthorGretchen Marian is a working writer and sculptor. Fiction writing and storytelling work alongside her sculptures to convey her beliefs in human psychology, sociology, logic and religion. Gretchen's unique artistic process developed as she traveled all over the world to create original abstract art, owing to unforgettable cultural encounters, amazing teachers and personal ambition.Independently PublishedISBN: 9781695159297Paperback (Amazon.com)250 pagesAlso available as Kindle eBook