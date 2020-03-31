Columbus, OH Author Publishes Novel
March 31, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKata Kata Island: The Second Arrival, a new book by Gretchen Marian, has recently been released on Amazon.com.
A group of university students come together in the South Pacific, as an ancient religion grows in numbers. They quick find mystery, danger and horrors lurking in the jungle.
About the Author
Gretchen Marian is a working writer and sculptor. Fiction writing and storytelling work alongside her sculptures to convey her beliefs in human psychology, sociology, logic and religion. Gretchen's unique artistic process developed as she traveled all over the world to create original abstract art, owing to unforgettable cultural encounters, amazing teachers and personal ambition.
Independently Published
ISBN: 9781695159297
Paperback (Amazon.com)
250 pages
Also available as Kindle eBook
https://www.amazon.com/Kata-Island-Second-Arrival/dp/1695159292
