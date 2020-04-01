Atlanta, GA Author Publishes Western Novel
April 01, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBilow, a new book by Paul Mitchell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bilow is a captivating tale of the Old West frontier. As a young child, Paul would watch Old Western films and television shows with his family, which is what initially inspired him to write this story.
About the Author
Paul Mitchell is a native of Washington, D.C. Outside of writing his first book, Bilow, he is also a poet and a songwriter. He has published several of these writings as well over the past five years. Paul is the youngest of three siblings and shares a close bond with each of them, along with the rest of his family and friends. In his spare time, Paul enjoys watching football and basketball, listening to music and writing. He currently lives in Atlanta, GA where he continues to work on his writing projects.
Bilow is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8370-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
