Comanche, TX Author Publishes Detective Novel
April 01, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWolfe, a new book by Dayton C. Gifford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After the beloved Mayor of Seattle is found dead in his office, his cause of death is deemed a heart attack. But, to those close to him, this account seems impossible. Could there be another explanation?
Enter Detective Atticus Wolfe; a deaf, reserved detective who has many methods to discovering the truth. With the help of his assistant and friend, Julie Hart, Wolfe flies to Seattle to search for clues, interrogate suspects, and figure out who would do such a horrible thing. Family, co-workers, and strangers are all suspected of being involved, but where to start? Amidst his work, Atticus comes across something he has never felt in his life: love. The daughter of the deceased has eyes for the young detective. But can he trust her in such uncertain times?
Join Atticus Wolfe on a mystery that is sure to surprise and entertain.
About the Author
Dayton C. Gifford graduated from DeLeon High School in 2018. He has always enjoyed reading and writing, but never imagined he would write a book. Gifford became interested in mysteries after watching the television series Monk. He is also a big fan of Agatha Christie, and her character, Hercule Poirot. He is one of six children and lives in Comanche, Texas.
Wolfe is a 230-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0085-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
