Borro Offers Fast and Convenient Loans That Unlocks Cash Tied Up in Consumers' Luxury Assets
April 01, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBorro, a Luxury Asset Capital® brand, is proud to offer collateral loans that allow consumers to access the capital they have tied up in a wide range of luxury assets they already own such as Luxury & Classic Cars, Luxury Watches, Fine Jewelry & Diamonds, Gold & Precious Metals, Designer Handbag & Accessories, Premier Auction House Collateral, Luxury Real Estate, and Sports & Entertainment Contracts.
What are collateral loans? Collateral loans are a reliable, fast and easy way to access cash with no credit check or financial disclosures. Consumers with luxury assets they already own can benefit from the most flexible and convenient funding options, especially useful in uncertain financial times. This gives individuals peace of mind that they can have funding options they didn't realize they had at moments when cash needs are unexpected or urgent. With Borro's team of accredited experts, loans can be tailored to meet with individual needs, making Borro a trusted lender to over 15,000 clients, providing over $450 million in loans since 2008.
Who can get a collateral loan? Borro has made this funding option available to anyone with just a single luxury item or to people with a collection of items. The capital can be used for any personal or business reasons with cash available in as little as 48 hours.
What are the criteria to get a collateral loan? Borro collateral loan offer is based on the value of the asset the individual has including Luxury & Classic Cars, Luxury Watches, Fine Jewelry & Diamonds, Gold & Precious Metals, Designer Handbag & Accessories, Premier Auction House Collateral, Luxury Real Estate, and Sports & Entertainment Contracts. Any consumer is eligible for a collateral loan and there are no financial requirements or credit history disclosures. The collateral loan was designed to provide capital to individuals quickly and easily at critical moments in time.
Who is Borro? Borro, a Luxury Asset Capital brand, is the leader in confidential loans that use the borrower's luxury assets as collateral. We are a timely alternative to traditional loans that are often either too slow, invasive & burdensome or, in some cases, unavailable. We unlock the equity in a wide range of luxury assets that are high in value but low in liquidity and execute transactions from thousands to millions of dollars in as little as one business day.
We were established to provide capital to individuals at critical moments because we can be trusted to move quickly and confidentially to meet individual and business financial deadlines. We have been a lender to over 15,000 clients, providing over $450 million in loans since our founding over a decade ago. Borro's industry-standard-setting levels of transparency, convenience, and service are making Borro the leader in trusted, alternative loan solutions.
For more information, please visit: https://borro.com/collateral-loan/
