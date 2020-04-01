rBux Helps Small Businesses Go Digital During COVID-19 Crisis
April 01, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsMuskoka, Ontario — While social distancing has undoubtedly taken an unprecedented toll on our global economy, there is little doubt it has hit small businesses the hardest. Far too many people have been forced to close their doors, but rBux wants to do their part to keep those businesses open. Right now, they are offering 3 months of their service for free, with no transaction fees.
"We're calling on all Shopify store owners! This is your time to grow and scale," said Bruce Clark, the CEO and Founder of rBux.
"We're really focused on helping online businesses, as well as brick and mortar businesses that are now pivoting online. That's why we're offering 3 months for free, as well as hosting 3 webinars each week using Facebook live Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 1 PM EST."
rBux started at The Muskoka Store, in the heart of the Muskoka's, as a way to thank customers for promoting the products that they had recently purchased. It has since exploded into a global initiative to help all businesses incentivize and manage referrals from their customers. It is already being used by thousands of members and partners across over 70 different countries.
"At rBux, we're trying to use technology to help small businesses stay open and actually create new jobs in a time where too many businesses are being forced to close and lay people off," said Blake Cronyn, President of rBux.
About rBux
rBux is an online community of shoppers and sellers who are passionate about their products. rBux enables online stores to connect with their customers, and help reward customers for conversations that lead to sales. By placing a refer button on your online store, customers can share products easily with friends, and provide them with rewards when their referrals lead to sales.
