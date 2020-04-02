Union City, GA Author Publishes Spiritual Poetry

Emanuel L. McCullouh

The Best Is Yet to Come: Vol 1: A Soul Is A Terrible Thing To Waste, a new book by Emanuel L. McCullough, has recently been released on Amazon.com.This book is basically a more in depth breakdown of "The Best Is Yet To Come Inspirational Poetry" book that was written by the same author years ago. Filled with metaphors and analogies, "The Best Is Yet To Come, A Soul Is A Terrible Thing To Waste," describes what it's like doing the wrong thing and end up living the wrong life but also describes what it would be like after you take the proper steps and consult God for forgiveness, corrective behavior and restoration. There shouldn't be a moment in our lives where we don't involve God because eventually, we're going to have to involve Him. Prepare to be taken on a ride through different aspects of life and brought back to only one conclusion. God is inevitable!About the AuthorEmanuel McCullough was born in Opelika, AL and raised in Atlanta, GA. He also lived in Valley and Lanett, AL for a couple of years. With five children in this world he knows light is much needed as a constant guide to the upcoming leaders of the future. Coming from darkness to light has been his struggle. God has continuously been with him throughout his life and still is. God has brought him from situations he could never have gotten out of on his own. Now he wishes to be a light for others that may experience darkness in their lives. Through writing, Emanuel wishes to shed light on dark situations that may be plaguing others. With a spiritual outlook on those carnal situations Emanuel hopes to reach the minds of any lost or misguided people.The Best Is Yet to Come: Vol 1: A Soul Is A Terrible Thing To WastePaperback93 PagesISBN: 978-1704019024Retail Price: $9.95Amazon.com