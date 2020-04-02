Spring, TX Author Publishes Human History Book
April 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow We Got Here: An Enlightened Look at the Past that Will Change Your Future, a new book by Ivanni Delgado, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Those who do not know the past are doomed to repeat it. The only way to create a better future is to take an enlightened look at the past of ourselves and our planet. In How We Got Here, Ivanni Delgado takes a thorough and clarifying look at history.
Ivanni starts with the Big Bang, a small singularity, which produced all the known universe. Our own planet is a rich and varied home, filled with life and growth. Unicellar organisms evolved into plant and animal life. In the Stone Age, Homo Sapeins made tools, domesticated animals, and began agriculture. Human intellect evolved to improve survival, then evolved to form religion, art, and society. Tempered social impulses created standard social behavior within a group – both for good and ill. As humanity watched and observed the sky and the universe, they invented theories about their place and role in the cosmos.
For 7,000 years of civilization, humans have seen and made great progress. But, in order to preserve our humanity and continue civilization, we must understand our history and choose wisdom to improve our lives and the lives of those around us. Inactivity is not an option. By remaining united and continuing our scientific search for truth, we can develop a brighter and better future. How We Got Here is written to teach us our history, to rout apathy, and to encourage progress and civilization.
About the Author
Ivanni Delgado is a graduate engineer at the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a master's degree in business from the NSU University of Talehquah, Oklahoma. He is a member of the Texas Authors Association and the author of Life Under A New Perspective, which he wrote to help people learn how to prosper and make their lives easy.
In this new book, How We Got Here, Ivanni tries to answer one of the most important questions about the existence of the human being, since, he thinks the answer will help us to have a better understanding of who we are and where we come from. Knowing the history of becoming human is fascinating and gives us a profound sense of accomplishment in finding out what we have done and endured in the struggle to become human. Knowing where we came from will help us choose better where we want to go. How We Got Here is an enlightened look at the past that will change your future.
How We Got Here: An Enlightened Look at the Past that Will Change Your Future is a 288-page hardcover with a retail price of $55.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9147-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us