Detroit, MI Author Publishes Nutrition Book
April 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News7 Years Weight Loss, 7 Years Vegetarian, & 7 Years Organic, a new book by Mary Hubbard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
7 Years Weight Loss, 7 Years Vegetarian, & 7 Years Organic depicts author Mary Hubbard's personal journey of spending seven consecutive years losing weight, seven consecutive years following a vegetarian diet, and seven consecutive years of eating strictly organic foods. Hubbard discusses the importance of remaining consistent with healthy habits, using nutrition as medicine, and describes the impacts of nutrition on the mind and body.
7 Years Weight Loss, 7 Years Vegetarian, & 7 Years Organic is a 998-page hardcover with a retail price of $60.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0866-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us