US Unlocked Relaunches their Virtual Payment Cards for Cross-Border Shopping

New security features have been implemented in order to provide additional layers of protection. Two unique types of virtual payment cards are now available, Merchant Specific cards and One-Time use cards. Merchant Specific Cards can be used at one and only one merchant, these cards are ideal to be stored on a customer profile at a commonly visited eCommerce merchant like Amazon or Apple. One-Time use cards become inactive after a single purchase is made, protecting US Unlocked members from fraud and double charging. These cards are the safest way to shop online and to protect a member's funds.

The loading of funds to customer's US Unlocked Account Balance is now faster. US Unlocked Account Balance can be loaded via Local Bank Transfer, Sofort, SEPA Bank Transfer, iDeal, WebMoney, AliPay, Boleto, or SafetyPay.

The addition of a virtual shopping assistant named 'Ruby' will help members shop online. Available 24/7, Ruby can offer quick solutions to any questions about membership, purchases, loading accounts, and shipping. Ruby is available via online chat in multiple languages.

The new dashboard offers a user interface built for ease of use and to provide access to membership services quickly.

× Email U.S Unlocked

Tern announces the relaunch of US Unlocked, a premium cross-border concierge shopping service. US Unlocked enables global access to the US e-commerce market. International access to US e-commerce is expensive and often unavailable due to US merchants not shipping overseas or accepting customers from abroad. Often international travelers will purchase an additional suitcase when traveling in the US to buy items to bring home, filling the suitcase for family members and friends back home, commonly referred to as "suit case retail". US Unlocked eliminates the need for suit case retail by enabling shoppers to shop from the comfort of their home with US issued virtual payment cards tied to a network of certified top tier freight forwarders "At US Unlocked, our members are sometimes driven by price, but more often, the availability of goods is the real motivator. Hard to find healthcare products, limited edition and rare clothing, shoes, and newly released "hot" electronics and gadgets are some of our members' top categories. Our team and platform strive to make shopping for these items easy, secure, cost-effective, and fast. " says Indigo Glaze Marketing Manager, US Unlocked.Since starting in 2008, US Unlocked has issued virtual payment accounts to over one hundred thousand shoppers globally. The program was placed on hold in May of 2018 in an effort to select and integrate the right banking and technology providers. The US Unlocked team used this time to add new features, streamline the onboarding process, user experience and added more freight forwarding partners.Tern CEO Brion Bonkowski states, "We are excited to relaunch US Unlocked, but not nearly as excited as our valued members who have been waiting patiently for our service to become available again. We have received amazingly positive feedback at the new direction the membership has taken, some from 10+ year US Unlocked customers."Some noteworthy new features of US Unlocked Membership:Existing and new US Unlocked members will be offered fee-free loads for the first two weeks of launch (from 3/3-3/13). New lifetime membership is a one-time fee of $15. For more information on US Unlocked visit www.usunlocked.com US Unlocked, founded in 2008 and acquired by Tern in 2015, has remained at the forefront of the growing cross-border e-commerce market. US Unlocked was started by a Dutch expatriate frustrated with the limited e-commerce options available to individuals outside the US. The company has grown to be one of the most sophisticated international prepaid platforms in the world, issuing accounts to people in over 150 countries, and facilitating millions of purchases to thousands of happy customers.Tern is a Fintech as a Service company, launching best-in-class payment and global banking solutions. The Tern Platform is currently leveraged by some of the most innovative prepaid and stored value programs on the planet while simplifying and streamlining compliance and regulatory issues. US Unlocked is a product owned, operated, and financed by Tern. Other Tern managed products include MassPayout.com and UTCompliance.com, all leveraging The Tern Platform to showcase its wide range of capabilities and scale.