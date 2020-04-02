US Unlocked Relaunches their Virtual Payment Cards for Cross-Border Shopping
April 02, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsTern announces the relaunch of US Unlocked, a premium cross-border concierge shopping service. US Unlocked enables global access to the US e-commerce market. International access to US e-commerce is expensive and often unavailable due to US merchants not shipping overseas or accepting customers from abroad. Often international travelers will purchase an additional suitcase when traveling in the US to buy items to bring home, filling the suitcase for family members and friends back home, commonly referred to as "suit case retail". US Unlocked eliminates the need for suit case retail by enabling shoppers to shop from the comfort of their home with US issued virtual payment cards tied to a network of certified top tier freight forwarders.
"At US Unlocked, our members are sometimes driven by price, but more often, the availability of goods is the real motivator. Hard to find healthcare products, limited edition and rare clothing, shoes, and newly released "hot" electronics and gadgets are some of our members' top categories. Our team and platform strive to make shopping for these items easy, secure, cost-effective, and fast. " says Indigo Glaze Marketing Manager, US Unlocked.
Since starting in 2008, US Unlocked has issued virtual payment accounts to over one hundred thousand shoppers globally. The program was placed on hold in May of 2018 in an effort to select and integrate the right banking and technology providers. The US Unlocked team used this time to add new features, streamline the onboarding process, user experience and added more freight forwarding partners.
Tern CEO Brion Bonkowski states, "We are excited to relaunch US Unlocked, but not nearly as excited as our valued members who have been waiting patiently for our service to become available again. We have received amazingly positive feedback at the new direction the membership has taken, some from 10+ year US Unlocked customers."
Some noteworthy new features of US Unlocked Membership:
Existing and new US Unlocked members will be offered fee-free loads for the first two weeks of launch (from 3/3-3/13). New lifetime membership is a one-time fee of $15. For more information on US Unlocked visit www.usunlocked.com.
About US Unlocked
US Unlocked, founded in 2008 and acquired by Tern in 2015, has remained at the forefront of the growing cross-border e-commerce market. US Unlocked was started by a Dutch expatriate frustrated with the limited e-commerce options available to individuals outside the US. The company has grown to be one of the most sophisticated international prepaid platforms in the world, issuing accounts to people in over 150 countries, and facilitating millions of purchases to thousands of happy customers.
About Tern
Tern is a Fintech as a Service company, launching best-in-class payment and global banking solutions. The Tern Platform is currently leveraged by some of the most innovative prepaid and stored value programs on the planet while simplifying and streamlining compliance and regulatory issues. US Unlocked is a product owned, operated, and financed by Tern. Other Tern managed products include MassPayout.com and UTCompliance.com, all leveraging The Tern Platform to showcase its wide range of capabilities and scale.
