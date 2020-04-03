ConsuNova offers Virual Instructor-led Avionics Training (VILAT)
April 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsApril 3, 2020 - Since 2014, ConsuNova's private and public trainings have been praised for up-to-date content, delivery style and trainers' knowledge providing the most Optimized and Fluent coverage of DO-178C, DO-254, ARP 4754A and ARP 4761 standards. As of 2020, with expanded needs for remote learning, ConsuNova has opened its modularized avionics training to the public with regular schedules.
Reza Madjidi, ConsuNova CEO, adds: "Virutal/Remote learning or even listening to webinars is not easy, however is necessary to keep up with the current engineering practices, tools and regulations, especially so in safety-critical avionics domain. We have mastered in creating laser-point contents, each designed to present and explain the relevant standards related to each topic and maximize interactions and understandings. ConsuNova's VILAT approach is supported by proven track-records; such as delivery and licensing of 10+ modules to UTC Aerospace Worldwide (Academy for Engineering Excellence)."
Virtual DO-178C Training modules are provided by our seasoned FAA DERs and avionics software archit. Attendees to our Advanced DO-254 Training will have 12+ modules to select from; delivered by senior hardware engineers and domain experts. Additionally, ConsuNova VILAT training also offeres ARP 4754A Training sessions as well as ARP 4761 Training; both basic and in-depth topics.
All VILAT training sessions follow ConsuNova's time-tested and market-leading approach, incorporating innovative teaching techniques, in-depth analysis of relevant topics and 20 minutes of live Q&A. Now our avionics community can take advantage of efficient training, while sitting at the comfort of their home-office.
Detailed information on ConsuNova Virtual Instructor-led Avionics Training (VILAT) public sessions:
The VILAT program is also available for private trainings, with the possibility to fully customize contents and delivery pace. More than 30 modules for SW, HW and Safety are available.
ConsuNova continues to thrive, bringing effective compliance solutions and services to the aerospace and safety-critical industries.
About ConsuNova
ConsuNova is a leading global provider of certification, compliance engineering services and solutions for safety-critical systems to the aerospace and defense industries (https://www.consunova.com). ConsuNova provides ARP 4761, ARP 4754A, DO-200B, DO-254, DO-178C Compliance Solutions faster & in the most cost-effective way.
ConsuNova: Bridging Aerospace and Defense Compliance Gaps … Optimized
