Griddly Games Goes Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead for Help at Home
April 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsThe new normal for school children is distance learning. Thank goodness for technology. However, you can't do everything through the computer. According to Griddly, the company is fielding bursts of inquiries from parents who have now increased their role as parent-teacher-facilitator for all school subjects, particularly any lab sciences and art.
"Current conditions have created a big demand for our STEM kits," Reisa Schwartzman, President of Griddly Games, explained. "We're doing our best to fulfill the orders through our distributors in the U.S. and Canada"
As a result, it's been full S.T.E.A.M. ahead for Griddly Games. The main difference in the company's popularity for its kits has been that it's Just Add branded line of products are science + activity kits that include several arts and crafts activities in addition to the learning lessons of the experiments.
"Our kits were always designed to be STEAM fun, but I'm very proud that our products are a useful tool for children to learn in a fun way," Schwartzman said. "There are several take-away projects to use and own after you perform some of the experiments. And you can do them multiple times."
Recently, at the New York Toy Fair, Griddly Games was introducing two new kits to it's Just Add line. Just Add Baking Soda and Just Add Fruits & Veggies. Those products are both in production right now and should be available in May. Meanwhile the five existing Just Add kits that are currently shipping are:
About Griddly Games: We are the creators, manufacturers and marketers of original games and activity kits that are designed for the entire "grid" of people. Our mission is to inspire creativity, imagination, out-of-the-box learning, healthy living and lively interaction through the fun of games and activities. Our multi-award-winning line of STEAM (Science. Technology. Engineering. Art. Math) activity kits and STEM games continues to "Just Add" more and more new "ingredients" that cultivate natural curiosities and memorable experiences. All of our products inspire and engage people in a lifetime of play and learning about themselves and their limitless capabilities. The company, based in Richmond, near Vancouver, British Columbia, was founded in 2007 by Reisa Schwartzman, a mother of three boys, who took it upon herself to deliver wholesome family fun that multiple ages could enjoy at once. Griddly Games' instills a strict company philosophy to encourage social interaction, learning, strategy and challenges that anyone (from across the grid) can enjoy. To discover more about Griddly Games, visit www.griddlygames.com and get all of the most up-to-date, immediate information by interacting with the company on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
Griddly Games
203-292-6280
Contact Us
