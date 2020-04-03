Nigerian Author Publishes Book on Women of the Bible
April 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBible Wives and Women: Who Where They?, a new book by Geoffrey O. Igbogidi, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Bible Wives and Women: Who Where They? is a triumph written with tremendous creative charm and blended with inspired understanding of the wives and women within the Bible. Their stories have received less attention in the Pulpits, placed behind their male counterparts for reasons unknown or unfounded.
The content within this book intends to carry to the world the quest to show the purpose of the wives and women as revealed by the scriptures. It is a testament to the wives and women of today who are still struggling to discover their individual moral character, and brings an enchanting and evocative depiction of the Bible characters to life. Bible Wives and Women is recommended for all women and women's rights activists, from those in Congressional roles to those at home.
About the Author
Geoffrey O. Igbogidi, born to the Igbogidi dynasty. His grandfather was HRM the first Odio-Ologbo of Oyede kingdom and reigned between 1968-1976. His father, Pa Samuel Uwheru-Igbogidi, was an evangelist of Christ all the days of his life.As a boy, Igbogidi was raised within the royal court of his grandfather's majesty watch. He attended at various levels prestigious schools, among which are Uro Grammer School, Uro; Advanced College, Igueben; and the University of Benin, Benin City, Nigeria where he earned his Bachelors in Public Administration.
He has worked in both private and public establishments and, in the year 2000, he joined the Delta state judiciary in its core management at the headquarters, Asaba. He later retired. Igbogidi is a motivational speaker, builder of developmental leadership traits, and public analyst of diverse subjects. He believes in the concept of philanthropy, which is inherent in his learning as a former Charter President of a Rotaract Club of the Rotary International. He is married to his heartthrob Mercy O. Igbogidi and they are blessed with four daughters.
Bible Wives and Women: Who Where They? is a 292-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0346-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
