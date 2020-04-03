Omaha, NE Author Publishes Life Improvement Book
April 03, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEducated Ranting: B.A.C. Precious Speeches, a new book by Brad Alan Clark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Educated Ranting: B.A.C. Precious Speeches is a book that spans many different genres – education, self-improvement, current events, and more, all presented with relevant and personal short stories from author Brad Alan Clark's life. The overall theme of this work is to challenge readers to learn about every subject in his or her life. Living life and all the situations, events, and encounters prompted Mr. Clark to write the book. His wish is that all who read the words of this work will be able to find and live a better life.
About the Author
Brad Alan Clark is from Omaha, Nebraska. He worked as a CNA and a psychiatric tech in Omaha, as well as volunteered Federal Medical Center via the Federal Bureau of Prisons. This position was arranged with the Rochester Church of Christ.
Mr. Clark's hobbies include drawing and painting. Furthermore, his personal self-interests include shadow-boxing, martial arts, and self-defense training exercises in order to engage in exercise for the whole body and ministry.
Educated Ranting: B.A.C. Precious Speeches is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5422-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us