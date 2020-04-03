International Lawyers Network Elects New Chair

The International Lawyers Network, a global network of more than 5,000 lawyers, announced today that Pavla Kopeckova Prikrylova of PETERKA & PARTNERS in the Czech Republic, has been elected Chair of the ILN.Kopeckova Prikrylova assumes the role from Simon Ekins, partner with Fladgate LLP, following an election by the Board of Directors in March. Ekins has served as ILN Chair since June of 2017, stepping down after three years of service.Executive Director of the International Lawyers Network, Lindsay Griffiths, said "We are very grateful for the role that Simon played in chairing our Board of Directors over the last three years. His passion for the Network will be deeply missed. Simon has been an integral part of the ILN for 17 years, first as a member, then as a Director, and finally as our Chairman, and his engagement with the membership, love for the Network, and enthusiasm for driving it forward brought exceptional value to our membership."Newly elected Kopeckova Prikrylova is a partner with PETERKA & PARTNERS, a CEE law firm, with nine offices. A member of the team since the creation of the firm, Kopeckova Prikrylova became a partner in 2001, and has strong experience in corporate/M&A, general commercial, real estate, and insolvency and restructuring matters. She assists clients on a broad range of business law matters on the Czech market, as well as within the markets of Central and Eastern Europe.Kopeckova Prikrylova commented: "It is a great honour for me to have been proposed, and approved, as the new Chair of the ILN, an organisation in which our firm has been a member for 17 years. At the same time, I am very much aware of the fact that the times ahead of us will be challenging due to the world-changing global coronavirus pandemic.The Board of Directors, the Executive Director, and I will do our best to lead the ILN safely through this difficult period and come out even stronger. I believe that more than ever before, the member firms will be able to benefit from the professionalism and relationships among us that we all share to well serve our clients and be competitive on today's globalised market.""As we look to the future, we're fortunate to benefit from the caliber of proven industry and leadership experience that Pavla provides. We're well-positioned to continue to offer exceptional value to our member firms, and with Pavla's additional leadership, accelerate our work to be the leading provider of legal network services to our member firms," said Griffiths.In addition to the Chair election, Directors' elections were held. Attilio Ferrari, Ferrari Pedeferri Boni Studio Legale Associato, Milan, Italy and Mitchell Karsch, Davis & Gilbert, New York, US were re-elected to their seats.Directors Ziad Salloum, Salloum & Partners – Abu Dhabi; Henning von Lillienskjold, DAHL Law Firm – Denmark; Hernan Cordero, Cordero & Cordero – Costa Rica; Oliver Jankowsky, Hall & Wilcox – Australia; Bruce Feuchter, Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth – California; and Anad Krishnan, Anad & Noraini – Malaysia stepped down from their positions as Directors at the end of March. The ILN Administration and its members offered their sincere gratitude to the former Directors for their years of service.About the ILNThe ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-size law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2016 and 2017, the ILN was shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year, and since 2011 has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability and depth of expertise.